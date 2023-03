videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy: AAP expresses fear of Manish Sisodia's murder in Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Manish Sisodia has been kept in Barrack No. 1 of Tihar Jail in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Commenting on this, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has made a big allegation on BJP. He said that Sisodia have been deliberately kept with the prisoners. BJP's Manoj Tiwari has retaliated to this. Know what all he said.