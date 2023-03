videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy: AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj makes huge allegation on Centre

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj made huge allegation on central government in Delhi liquor policy scam. He said, 'Manish Sisodia was deliberately kept in jail number 1'.