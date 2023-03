videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy: CM Kejriwal comments on Manish Sisodia's arrest

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal commented on arrest of Manish Sisodia in the matter of Delhi Liquor Policy, 'Manish Sisodia is not a thief, these people are thieves. Put the saintly man in jail.