Delhi Liquor Policy: Manish Sisodia appears in Rouse Avenue Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's remand ended today in Delhi liquor policy scam case. Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gave an appearance in Rouse Avenue Court after the remand was over. Know in detail what happened in the court in this report.