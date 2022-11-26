NewsVideos

Delhi Liquor Policy: Manish Sisodia's name not in CBI's charge sheet, Arvind Kejriwal furious at BJP

|Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:23 AM IST
Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case on Friday. In this charge sheet, CBI included the names of the 7 accused but not included Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. After this, Aam Aadmi Party seems to be attacking Bharatiya Janata Party. On one hand CM Arvind Kejriwal is calling BJP's Case Fake. While, on the other hand, Manish Sisodia has demanded the resignation of the Deputy Governor and Chief Secretary in this matter.

