videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia's 7-day remand, ED also interrogates with Kavita

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Kavita, daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, is going to appear before the ED today. Manish Sisodia has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March