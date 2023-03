videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: ED may question Deputy CM Manish Sisodia again today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Delhi Liquor Scam: ED may again interrogate Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. On the other hand, yesterday, ED had sent summon to Telangana CM KCR's daughter Kavitha in the same matter, regarding which Kavitha replied that she will appear on March 11 and not on March 9.