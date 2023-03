videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Kavitha attacks Center over ED's summon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

ED has sent summon to Telangana CM's daughter Kavita in Delhi liquor policy scam case. Kavita held a press conference on this matter and targeted central government and said, 'ED reaches before Modi'.