videoDetails

Delhi liquor scam: Know what happened during Manish Sisodia's interrogation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

ED interrogated Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in liquor policy scam on Tuesday. The interrogation went on for about 6 hours in Tihar Jail. During the interrogation, Sisodia was questioned on the basis of statements and evidence. Know what ED asked in the inquiry.