Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia will have to answer - Ravishankar Prasad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

BJP has targeted Manish Sisodia on the scam case in Delhi Liquor Policy. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the question that 'how did the commission become 2 to 12 percent'. Manish Sisodia will have to answer.