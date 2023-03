videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia's ED Interrogation lasted for 6 hours in Tihar Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Manish Sisodia, lodged in Tihar Jail, was questioned by ED yesterday in connection with Delhi liquor policy scam. The interrogation lasted for about 6 hours. Watch 25 big news of the day in just 5 minutes.