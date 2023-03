videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Manish Sisodia's bail plea will be heard today in Delhi liquor policy scam case. The hearing will take place in Rouse Avenue Court. On the other hand, the troubles of Manish Sisodia do not seem to end. The court has extended Sisodia's judicial custody for 14 days. Watch 80 big news stories of the day in this report.