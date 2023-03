videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches big attack on AAP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has given a big statement surrounding the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the arrest of Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. Anurag Thakur said, 'AAP does not trust the law. The accused himself tells the verdict.