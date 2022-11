Delhi MCD Election 2022: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri - LIVE

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Delhi MCD Election: Hardeep Singh Puri told that about 1 crore 35 lakh citizens of Delhi will get the benefit of redevelopment. He told that by 2040 the total population of Delhi will reach 30 million.