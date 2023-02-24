NewsVideos
Delhi MCD Election: BJP adamant on conducting re-election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Proceedings for Delhi MCD Standing Committee elections were started once again. Meanwhile, BJP raised slogans. On the other hand, BJP is adamant on holding the elections again.

