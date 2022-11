Delhi MCD Election: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia attacks Arvind Kejriwal, 'Kejriwal does gimmicks'

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Delhi BJP held a press conference on the upcoming Delhi MCD Elections. During the press conference, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia made a big attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding rigging in MCD elections. Gaurav Bhatia said that Kejriwal does gimmicks