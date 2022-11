Delhi MCD Election: JP Nadda Targets CM Arvind Kejriwal, says, AAP reduced the budget

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

In the election campaign for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD Election 2022), the BJP on Sunday (November 27) removed about 100 big faces. BJP national president JP Nadda reached door-to-door in many parts of the capital and talked to the voters.