Delhi MCD Election Results released on 68 seats, BJP wins in 32 wards

|Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:44 PM IST
Delhi MCD Elections Result for 68 seats have been released. Where on one hand, BJP has won in 32 wards, AAP has won 31 seats on the other. The Congress has so far won in 4 wards.

