News
Videos
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting 2022: Aam Aadmi Party is Leading With 82 Seats.
Updated:
Dec 07, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
Delhi MCD elections vote counting has already begin. Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 82 seats, on the other hand BJP is leading on 65 seats and Congress has only 6 seats.
All Videos
30:53
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting Begins, Know which Political Party is leading
1:58
Zee Top 10: Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Begin Soon, Strict Security Arrangements Have Been Made For The Same
10:17
Know What Preparations Have Been Done For Delhi MCD Elections Vote Counting
11:3
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Take Place Today From 8 AM Onwards
11:23
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Will the 15-year-long run of the rule of the BJP party end for MCD?
delhi mcd election 2022,Delhi,delhi mcd election 2022 results,Delhi MCD Election Results,delhi mcd election results today,MCD election,mcd election 2022,mcd election 2022 results,delhi election result 2022 today,Result,result of mcd election,vote counting live,vote Counting,vote counting mcd election,mcd election vote counting,BJP,bjp vs aap debate,AAP,AAP vs BJP,zee news mcd election,mcd election result zee news,Arvind Kejriwal,Manish Sisodia,Modi,Congress,