Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting 2022: Aam Aadmi Party is Leading With 82 Seats.

|Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
Delhi MCD elections vote counting has already begin. Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 82 seats, on the other hand BJP is leading on 65 seats and Congress has only 6 seats.

Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting Begins, Know which Political Party is leading
30:53
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting Begins, Know which Political Party is leading
Zee Top 10: Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Begin Soon, Strict Security Arrangements Have Been Made For The Same
1:58
Zee Top 10: Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Begin Soon, Strict Security Arrangements Have Been Made For The Same
Know What Preparations Have Been Done For Delhi MCD Elections Vote Counting
10:17
Know What Preparations Have Been Done For Delhi MCD Elections Vote Counting
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Take Place Today From 8 AM Onwards
11:3
Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Take Place Today From 8 AM Onwards
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Will the 15-year-long run of the rule of the BJP party end for MCD?
11:23
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Will the 15-year-long run of the rule of the BJP party end for MCD?

