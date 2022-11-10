हिन्दी
Delhi MCD Elections: BJP releases 'Vachan Patra' for MCD elections
|
Updated:
Nov 10, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
BJP's manifesto is being issued for MCD elections. Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that BJP is concerned about the poor and priority will be given to clean water.
All Videos
13:0
T20 World Cup 2022: Team India one step away from World Cup final
5:30
Speed News: Delhi BJP releases manifesto
21:5
Gujarat Elections 2022 Updates: BJP releases first list of candidates
6:53
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee Campaign' today
7:19
Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat BJP will announce the name of its candidates in a while
