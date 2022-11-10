NewsVideos

Delhi MCD Elections: BJP releases 'Vachan Patra' for MCD elections

|Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
BJP's manifesto is being issued for MCD elections. Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that BJP is concerned about the poor and priority will be given to clean water.

