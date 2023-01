videoDetails

Delhi MCD Mayor Election: BJP made sensational allegation on AAP on ruckus in Civic Center

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Even before the election of Mayor in Delhi, BJP and AAP councilors had a fight inside the House. There was a fierce scuffle between the leaders of both the parties in the Civic Center. Now BJP has made a big allegation on AAP by holding a press conference on this matter.