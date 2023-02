videoDetails

Delhi Murder Case: 75-year-old Retired MCD Engineer Killed in Sainik Farm area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

A horrifying incident has come to light from Sainik Farm area of ​​Delhi. A 75-year-old man has been murdered with the intention of looting. The old man was a retired engineer of MCD. Police has registered a case in this matter.