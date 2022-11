Delhi Murder Case: Man who chopped live-in partner into 35 pieces arrested

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Delhi Police told that Aftab killed Shraddha in a fit of rage. Aftab Amin Poonawalla has been arrested while solving the mystery of the murder that happened 5 months ago. The police is now trying to find the body parts of Shraddha, which were thrown at different places by Aftab after killing her. Watch this report from the flat where Aftab and Shraddha used to live.