Delhi Murder Case: Police took accused Aftab to Mehrauli forest

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

A person named Aftab killed live in partner Shraddha. Delhi Police has arrested Aftab Amin Poonawala while solving the mystery of the murder that took place 5 months ago. At present, the police has taken the accused Aftab to the Mehrauli forest.