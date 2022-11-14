NewsVideos

Delhi Murder Case Update: Love in Mayanagari, Murder in Rajdhani

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
In Delhi, a person named Aftab killed live in partner Shraddha. Delhi Police has arrested Aftab Amin Poonawala while solving the mystery of the murder that took place 5 months ago

All Videos

Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: The accused hid Shraddha's body in the fridge
1:46
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: The accused hid Shraddha's body in the fridge
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: 5 big revelations related to Shraddha Murder case
6:24
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: 5 big revelations related to Shraddha Murder case
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Hate story that started in Mumbai and ended in Delhi
6:10
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Hate story that started in Mumbai and ended in Delhi
Delhi Murder Case: Man who chopped live-in partner into 35 pieces arrested
20:18
Delhi Murder Case: Man who chopped live-in partner into 35 pieces arrested
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Accused murdered Shraddha after watching Dexter web series
15:0
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Accused murdered Shraddha after watching Dexter web series

Trending Videos

1:46
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: The accused hid Shraddha's body in the fridge
6:24
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: 5 big revelations related to Shraddha Murder case
6:10
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Hate story that started in Mumbai and ended in Delhi
20:18
Delhi Murder Case: Man who chopped live-in partner into 35 pieces arrested
15:0
Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Accused murdered Shraddha after watching Dexter web series
mehrauli murder case,Delhi murder,mehrauli murder,delhi mehrauli news,Mehrauli,mehrauli delhi,Delhi murder case,murder mehrauli,Murder in Mehrauli,mehrauli brutal murder,mehrauli murder accused aftab,Delhi,Delhi Double Murder,Murder in Delhi,Delhi murder news,Delhi News,mehrauli case,Delhi crime,mehrauli news today,Delhi Police,delhi mehrauli murder case,love jihad mehrauli,shraddha murder,Delhi Crime cases,mehrauli murder cas,