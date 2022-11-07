हिन्दी
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Delhi's air still at very poor level
|
Updated:
Nov 07, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
There has been a slight improvement in the air pollution of Delhi-NCR but still the air quality index is in the severe category. Delhi average AQI reached 335, Noida 332, Gurugram 325.
