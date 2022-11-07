NewsVideos

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Delhi's air still at very poor level

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
There has been a slight improvement in the air pollution of Delhi-NCR but still the air quality index is in the severe category. Delhi average AQI reached 335, Noida 332, Gurugram 325.

All Videos

Meta plans massive layoffs: Know why the company is struggling...
Meta plans massive layoffs: Know why the company is struggling...
BJP seeks reply from AAP on Sukesh's letter
2:52
BJP seeks reply from AAP on Sukesh's letter
CM Yogi takes stock of preparations for Dev Diwali
3:10
CM Yogi takes stock of preparations for Dev Diwali
Breaking News: SC verdict on EWS reservation case today
1:7
Breaking News: SC verdict on EWS reservation case today
Videsh Superfast: Tanzania - Passenger plane crashed into lake
1:44
Videsh Superfast: Tanzania - Passenger plane crashed into lake

Trending Videos

Meta plans massive layoffs: Know why the company is struggling...
2:52
BJP seeks reply from AAP on Sukesh's letter
3:10
CM Yogi takes stock of preparations for Dev Diwali
1:7
Breaking News: SC verdict on EWS reservation case today
1:44
Videsh Superfast: Tanzania - Passenger plane crashed into lake
Delhi,delhi pollution news today,Delhi pollution,delhi pollution news,delhi pollution today,delhi pollution news today hindi,Delhi NCR pollution,delhi ncr pollution news today,delhi ncr pollution school closed,Delhi AQI,delhi aqi today live,delhi aqi news,delhi aqi today,delhi aqi after diwali,Delhi air quality index,Air quality index,Air quality Delhi,air quality,aqi in delhi,Air pollution,Air pollution in Delhi,Gurugram,Faridabad,Noida,Zee News,