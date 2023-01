videoDetails

Delhi News: ASI shots by miscreant's attack while catching

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

ASI Shambhu Dayal, posted at Delhi's Mayapuri police station, passed away on Sunday morning. On last December 4, while catching a miscreant, the miscreant had stabbed the ASI several times with a knife.