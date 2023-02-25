NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Police arrested 2 radicalized youths

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Delhi Police has arrested radicalized youths. According to the information received, both these youths were going to Pakistan for training.

All Videos

World At War: Russia threatens space war, what will happen when satellites collide?
24:53
World At War: Russia threatens space war, what will happen when satellites collide?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar in UP assembly
49:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar in UP assembly
Baat Pate Ki: Only Modi can stop Ukraine war?
49:13
Baat Pate Ki: Only Modi can stop Ukraine war?
Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women
Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 25, 2023
4:54
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 25, 2023

Trending Videos

24:53
World At War: Russia threatens space war, what will happen when satellites collide?
49:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar in UP assembly
49:13
Baat Pate Ki: Only Modi can stop Ukraine war?
Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women
4:54
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 25, 2023
Pakistan,delhi police arrests pakistan terrorists,Pakistan terrorists,delhi police busts pakistan terror module,Pakistan terrorist,Pakistani terrorist,delhi police arrest terrorists,terrorist arrested,terrorist arrested in delhi,delhi terrorist arrested,Terrorists arrested,delhi terrorists arrested,bangalore youth arrest,Pakistan news,pakistan's hand in terror,youth arrested in bangalore,