Delhi Police arrests accused Amanat Ali in connection with attempt to kill 16-year-old girl

Dumka-like incident has happened in Delhi too. The accused who shot the student here has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Amanat Ali. On this incident of one-sided love, the police is avoiding any statement on the angle of love jihad.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
Dumka-like incident has happened in Delhi too. The accused who shot the student here has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Amanat Ali. On this incident of one-sided love, the police is avoiding any statement on the angle of love jihad.

