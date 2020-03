Delhi Police clears Shaheen Bagh protest side amid Coronavirus fears

In a active move to curb the outrage of Coronavirus in Delhi, Delhi Police on Monday clears the protest site of Shaheen Bagh. Dozens of people, many of them women, have been staging a sit-in protest since early December on a street in the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, which has become a focal point for opposition to the law seen as discriminating against Muslims.