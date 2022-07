Delhi Police issues notice to State Excise Commissioner

A notice has been given to the Assistant Excise Commissioner. Delhi Police has issued this notice in EOW. A reply has been sought from him regarding the excise policy.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

A notice has been given to the Assistant Excise Commissioner. Delhi Police has issued this notice in EOW. A reply has been sought from him regarding the excise policy.