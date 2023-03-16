हिन्दी
Delhi Police sent notice to Rahul Gandhi..
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 16, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Delhi Police has sent a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. In fact, a notice has been sent regarding one of his old statements. It has been asked to share details about sexual victims.
