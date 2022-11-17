NewsVideos

Delhi Police to present accused Aftab in Delhi's Saket court today

|Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
Delhi Police will present accused Aftab in Delhi's Saket court today. Police will file an application from the court to seek his remand.

