Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Accused murdered Shraddha after watching Dexter web series

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Aftab, accused of murdering live-in partner Shraddha in love jihad case, was presented in the court on Monday by Delhi Police, where he has been sent to police remand for 5 days. In this case, it has now been revealed that the accused had killed Shraddha after watching the Dexter web series.