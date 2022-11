Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: The accused hid Shraddha's body in the fridge

Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

According to the police, Aftab strangulated Shraddha to death between 9 and 10 pm on May 18. After the murder, he decided to cut the dead body into pieces and dispose of it. For this, he first bought a saw and then bought a fridge to keep the pieces of the dead body. On May 19, he cut the body into 35 pieces and stuffed them in the fridge