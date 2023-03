videoDetails

Delhi to get 2 new ministers today, Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bhardwaj will take oath

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Delhi is going to get two new ministers today. Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bhardwaj will take oath as ministers in Delhi government. Swearing-in ceremony will take place at 4 pm in the afternoon.