Delhi Weather to remain Cloudy for the next few days, IMD Predicts light rain on 29th January

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

After severe cold in Delhi, it is expected to remain cloudy for the next few days. According to Indian Meteorological Department, there may be light rain on January 29. Watch 50 big news stories of the day in this report.