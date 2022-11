Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal Hits Back At Tmc Leader Akhil Giri's Statement On President Draupadi Murmu

| Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal has hit back at TMC leader Akhil Giri's statement on President Draupadi Murmu. Swati says that 'How do people with poor thinking become ministers?