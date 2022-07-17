Delhiites will get free booster dose
Delhiites will get free booster dose. CM Kejriwal announced. Vaccination will also be done in Mohalla clinics. CM Kejriwal said, the situation of covid-19 in Delhi is under control. While appealing, Kejriwal said, everyone in Delhi must get the vaccine.
Delhiites will get free booster dose. CM Kejriwal announced. Vaccination will also be done in Mohalla clinics. CM Kejriwal said, the situation of covid-19 in Delhi is under control. While appealing, Kejriwal said, everyone in Delhi must get the vaccine.