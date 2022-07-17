NewsVideos

Delhiites will get free booster dose

Delhiites will get free booster dose. CM Kejriwal announced. Vaccination will also be done in Mohalla clinics. CM Kejriwal said, the situation of covid-19 in Delhi is under control. While appealing, Kejriwal said, everyone in Delhi must get the vaccine.

|Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
Delhiites will get free booster dose. CM Kejriwal announced. Vaccination will also be done in Mohalla clinics. CM Kejriwal said, the situation of covid-19 in Delhi is under control. While appealing, Kejriwal said, everyone in Delhi must get the vaccine.

All Videos

India-China Commander Meeting: Talks on withdrawal of troops from LAC
13:23
India-China Commander Meeting: Talks on withdrawal of troops from LAC
Hindus targeted in Bangladesh's Narel district
7:45
Hindus targeted in Bangladesh's Narel district
Suspicious drone made to return to Pakistan
1:45
Suspicious drone made to return to Pakistan
India-China Commander Meeting in progress
3:54
India-China Commander Meeting in progress
Ukraine's cargo plane crashes in Northern Greece
1:56
Ukraine's cargo plane crashes in Northern Greece

Trending Videos

13:23
India-China Commander Meeting: Talks on withdrawal of troops from LAC
7:45
Hindus targeted in Bangladesh's Narel district
1:45
Suspicious drone made to return to Pakistan
3:54
India-China Commander Meeting in progress
1:56
Ukraine's cargo plane crashes in Northern Greece
Booster Dose,COVID booster dose,booster dose registration,free booster doses,booster shot,free booster dose,booster,covid 19 booster dose,what is booster dose,corona booster dose,booster dose in india,vaccine booster dose,COVID booster shot,booster doses,covid vaccine booster dose,booster shots,booster dose price,covid-19 booster dose,covid booster dose india,COVID booster,corona vaccine booster dose,covid booster dose free,delhi free booster dose,