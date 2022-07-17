Delhiites will get free booster dose

Delhiites will get free booster dose. CM Kejriwal announced. Vaccination will also be done in Mohalla clinics. CM Kejriwal said, the situation of covid-19 in Delhi is under control. While appealing, Kejriwal said, everyone in Delhi must get the vaccine.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Delhiites will get free booster dose. CM Kejriwal announced. Vaccination will also be done in Mohalla clinics. CM Kejriwal said, the situation of covid-19 in Delhi is under control. While appealing, Kejriwal said, everyone in Delhi must get the vaccine.