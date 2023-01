videoDetails

Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal launches scathing attack LG, says, 'LG's behavior is like Viceroy'

| Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a big statement while attacking the LG and said, 'LG of Delhi is behaving like a Viceroy. LG has sat on our heads. LG sir is not above the constitution.'