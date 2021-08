Demand for Caste Census arose from Bihar, Bihar CM Nitish leading the delegation to meet PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that the caste-wise census should be conducted at least once in the entire country. Ahead of his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Nitish further said that the demand for caste-wise enumeration of population during Census-2021 was an important issue and "we have been demanding it for a long time. "