Demand for CBI inquiry into Sadhu's death

A sadhu committed self-immolation in protest against illegal mining on the hills of Braj area of Bharatpur. After this, the Dholpur Forest Department and the police also took action in the Ramadha forest area regarding illegal mining. Demand for CBI inquiry into Sadhu's death.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
