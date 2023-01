videoDetails

Demonstration of wrestlers continues for the second day at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Demonstration of wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) continues for the second day. Wrestlers will observe silence till 11 am at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers. After which the wrestlers are sitting on strike.