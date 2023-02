videoDetails

Deputy Chief Minister is stuck with the file of teachers says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once attacked the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Kejriwal said that Mr. Uprajpal is keeping the files of teachers stuck. We have sent more than 1000 teachers to different countries every year.