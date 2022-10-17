NewsVideos

Desh Superfast: AAP is champion of corruption says Sambit Patra

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Delhi Liquor Scam Case Updates : List of CBI questionnaire for Manish Sisodia
4:34
Delhi Liquor Scam Case Updates : List of CBI questionnaire for Manish Sisodia
Intense fighting reported in 'annexed' Donetsk, Russia continues airstrikes on the regions
Intense fighting reported in 'annexed' Donetsk, Russia continues airstrikes on the regions
Yogi Adityanath: Controversial statement of AIMIM state spokesperson
1:21
Yogi Adityanath: Controversial statement of AIMIM state spokesperson
Diwali 2022: What are green crackers, and are they pollution-free?
Diwali 2022: What are green crackers, and are they pollution-free?
Manish Sisodia: AAP to create ruckus on questions by CBI
3:41
Manish Sisodia: AAP to create ruckus on questions by CBI

Trending Videos

4:34
Delhi Liquor Scam Case Updates : List of CBI questionnaire for Manish Sisodia
Intense fighting reported in 'annexed' Donetsk, Russia continues airstrikes on the regions
1:21
Yogi Adityanath: Controversial statement of AIMIM state spokesperson
Diwali 2022: What are green crackers, and are they pollution-free?
3:41
Manish Sisodia: AAP to create ruckus on questions by CBI
Superfast,Superfast News,zee superfast,superfast 50,superfast zee,50 superfast news,superfast zee news,superfast zee hindi,zee news superfast live,superfast zee news today,zee news superfast 50 today,zee news superfast khabren,Desh Superfast,superfast hindi news,Speed News,hindi news today,Tihar,Delhi,Amit Shah,Jammu and Kashmir,Hindi News,AIIMS,Bilaspur,J and K,Voter list,PM Modi,Ujjain,Mahakal,demonitization,note bandi,Supreme Court,