हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Desh Superfast: Morbi bridge accident case reaches SC
|
Updated:
Nov 01, 2022, 01:52 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.
×
All Videos
10:3
'Satyendra Jain took 10 crore protection money from me' says Sukesh Chandrashekhar
1:34
Delhi Fire: A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi, so far 2 people have died
15:3
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Morbi accident case reached Supreme Court
3:35
Narela: Massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flag off 'Run for Unity' in Guwahati
Trending Videos
10:3
'Satyendra Jain took 10 crore protection money from me' says Sukesh Chandrashekhar
1:34
Delhi Fire: A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi, so far 2 people have died
15:3
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Morbi accident case reached Supreme Court
3:35
Narela: Massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flag off 'Run for Unity' in Guwahati
morbi bridge collapse,morbi bridge,Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse,morbi cable bridge collapse,bridge collapse in morbi,morbi bridge collapse update,morbi bridge collapse 2022,Gujarat Bridge Collapse,Supreme Court,hanging bridge morbi,bridge collapse in morbi village,Morbi Cable Bridge,morbi bridge collapse video,cable bridge collapses in morbi,gujarat morbi bridge,morbi bridge collapse today,Morbi Bridge accident,Morbi,hanging bridge in morbi,