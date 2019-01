Deshhit: 4 crucial pieces of video evidence certified as authentic by CFSL in JNU sedition case

Four crucial pieces of video evidence against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and 46 others in a 2016 sedition case have been certified as authentic by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The four videos had been aired exclusively on Zee News, and had at the time faced accusations of being doctored. Watch this video to know more.