Deshhit: 5 CRPF Soldiers Killed In Anantnag Terror Attack; 2 terrorist shot dead

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died after terrorists attacked security forces at KP road in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday evening. Three others including a local woman and a Jammu and Kashmir Station House Officer (SHO) are critically injured. A terrorist has been shot dead by forces in the exchange of fire. Heavy firing is currently underway.