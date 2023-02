videoDetails

Deshhit: 6 shocking revelations in the Nikki murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

In the Nikki Yadav murder case, the police have arrested 5 people including the father of accused Sahil Gehlot. Police say that others including Sahil's father also knew that Sahil had killed Nikki.