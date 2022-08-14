Deshhit: Amazing picture of tricolor yatra in every city and village of the country
The country is celebrating the nectar festival of independence. Important buildings of major cities across the country were showered with tricolor light. For the last two days, there is an atmosphere of celebration in different parts of the country.
The country is celebrating the nectar festival of independence. Important buildings of major cities across the country were showered with tricolor light. For the last two days, there is an atmosphere of celebration in different parts of the country.