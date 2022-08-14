Deshhit: Amazing picture of tricolor yatra in every city and village of the country

The country is celebrating the nectar festival of independence. Important buildings of major cities across the country were showered with tricolor light. For the last two days, there is an atmosphere of celebration in different parts of the country.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

The country is celebrating the nectar festival of independence. Important buildings of major cities across the country were showered with tricolor light. For the last two days, there is an atmosphere of celebration in different parts of the country.